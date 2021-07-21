Reporter's inside account of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation The reporter who helped bring Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse case to the national spotlight has written a new book about her years-long investigation. "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story" tells the stories of his alleged victims and the "failures of the criminal justice system." Author Julie K. Brown, an investigative reporter for the Miami Herald, joins CBSN to discuss the case and why she thinks there are too many unanswered questions regarding Epstein's suicide.