Live

Watch CBSN Live

Reporter's inside account of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation

The reporter who helped bring Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse case to the national spotlight has written a new book about her years-long investigation. "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story" tells the stories of his alleged victims and the "failures of the criminal justice system." Author Julie K. Brown, an investigative reporter for the Miami Herald, joins CBSN to discuss the case and why she thinks there are too many unanswered questions regarding Epstein's suicide.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.