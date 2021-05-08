Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jeff Glor takes over at "CBS Evening News"

A new era is beginning at the "CBS Evening News": Jeff Glor takes over as the anchor of the nightly newscast. He has spent a decade reporting around the world for the network. Watch him share some of his favorite stories ahead of tonight's show.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.