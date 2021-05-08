Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Biden Administration
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Cyberattack prompts major pipeline operator to halt operations
India's COVID deaths hit record high amid calls for nationwide lockdown
200 Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israeli police, medics say
DHS scraps Trump-era plan to collect more biometric data from immigrants
Judge limits footage family can see of Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
440 arrested since Capitol riot but key suspects remain
2,100 kids crossed border alone after being expelled with families
Atlanta mayor explains decision not to run for reelection
Gronkowski donates $1.2 million to renovate Boston playground
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Jeff Glor takes over at "CBS Evening News"
A new era is beginning at the "CBS Evening News": Jeff Glor takes over as the anchor of the nightly newscast. He has spent a decade reporting around the world for the network. Watch him share some of his favorite stories ahead of tonight's show.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On