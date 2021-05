Jeff Flake: GOP should challenge Trump Retiring Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was critical of President Trump during a "Politics and Eggs" event at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire on Friday. Flake also called on the GOP to challenge President Trump, but dispelled rumors that he would primary the president in the 2020 election. CBSN political contributor and Boston Herald columnist Michael Graham was at Friday's event. He joins CBSN to discuss.