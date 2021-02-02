Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Super Bowl LV
The Weeknd Halftime Show
Biden Administration
Coronavirus Crisis
Trump Impeachment
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: Senators hear debate on Day 1 of Trump impeachment trial
Multiple people shot at Minnesota health clinic
NTSB says pilot in Kobe Bryant crash was disoriented in clouds
Pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know
Democrats charge ahead with COVID relief package as Senate trial begins
Man charged in Capitol riot previously worked for FBI, lawyer says
Suspect arrested after attacks against Asian Americans in Oakland
Fossil fuel air pollution causes 1 in 5 deaths worldwide each year
Myanmar hits anti-coup protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets
Super Bowl LV
Tampa Bay defeats Chiefs, 31 to 9
Full coverage of the Super Bowl
Photos from Super Bowl LV
The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance sparked lots of memes
Amanda Gorman performs original poem at Super Bowl LV
Watch some of the Super Bowl ads
Sarah Thomas the first woman to referee a Super Bowl
Jim Gaffigan on Super Bowl LV: The GOAT vs. the Kid
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will step down as chief executive of the company he founded 27 years ago. He will stay on as the executive chairman of the company's board.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue