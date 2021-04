Jeff Bezos on launching first fully reusable space rocket Amazon CEO and space entrepreneur Jeff Bezos says his rocket company, Blue Origin, successfully flew the first fully-reusable rocket to space and made a controlled landing back at the launch site. Bezos joins “CBS This Morning” from the launch site in West Texas to discuss the accomplishment he calls a “game changer" for space travel. He also shares expectations for Amazon's holiday sales and the Washington Post.