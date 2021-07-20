Jeff Bezos launches into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket The successful launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is ushering in a new era of consumer space travel. The mission comes exactly 52 years to the day after the historic Apollo 11 lunar module touched down on the surface of the moon. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann spoke with Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, and his brother Mark about the journey and the future of space tourism, and Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer and director of the Fels Planetarium at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, joined CBSN to put the historic spaceflight in perspective.