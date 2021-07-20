Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin usher in new era of commercial space travel Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin crew safely returned to Earth after making a historic trip to the brink of space. The crew of four made history on board Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, traveling 66 miles above Earth's surface during the roughly 10-minute trip. CBS News' Skyler Henry has more on the flight and what it means for the future of consumer space travel, and former astronauts Clayton Anderson and Leroy Chiao joined CBSN to discuss the flight's significance.