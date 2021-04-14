Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump starts a winning streak

On the Republican side, Donald Trump secured back-to-back primary wins with his victory in South Carolina, while Jeb Bush's bid for the nomination came to an end. Major Garrett has a report on what's up next on the campaign trail.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.