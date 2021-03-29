Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jeb Bush makes moves ahead of potential 2016 bid

As a final act in 2014, former Florida governor Jeb Bush resigned from all corporate and non-profit boards on which he sat. The move is seen by many in Washington as a step toward a 2016 White House run. Jan Crawford reports.
