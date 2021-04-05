Live

Jeb Bush formally enters 2016 GOP race

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush told a packed hall in Miami he is running to be president in 2016; he is the 11th GOP candidate in the race for the GOP presidential nomination. CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes was at the event.
