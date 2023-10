JAY-Z weighs in on "$500,000 in cash or lunch with JAY-Z" debate: "You've gotta take the money" Would it be smarter to take $500,000 in cash or share a meal with JAY-Z? The rapper himself weighed in on the longstanding online debate, and gives Gayle King an exclusive tour of the “Book of HOV” exhibit in a two-part interview airing later this week on “CBS Mornings.”