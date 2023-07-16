Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Raising Indigenous voices throughout her art Over the last five decades, artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith has had nearly 100 shows, and in 2020 a painting of hers was the first by a Native American to join the collection of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Now the 83-year-old is the subject of a retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City – the museum's first retrospective ever of an Indigenous artist. Correspondent Serena Altschul reports on a moment that's been described as long overdue.