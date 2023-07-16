Watch CBS News

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Raising Indigenous voices throughout her art

Over the last five decades, artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith has had nearly 100 shows, and in 2020 a painting of hers was the first by a Native American to join the collection of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Now the 83-year-old is the subject of a retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City – the museum's first retrospective ever of an Indigenous artist. Correspondent Serena Altschul reports on a moment that's been described as long overdue.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.