Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jason Santos on the Boston food scene

Chef Jason Santos is the chef and owner of Blue Ribbon Inc., Abby Lane, and Back Bay Harry's - three top Boston restaurants. Santos dishes on the Boston food scene and what each of his restaurants bring to the table.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.