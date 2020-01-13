Booker Drops Out
Oscar Nominations
Iran Protests
Puerto Rico Earthquakes
Warren-Sanders Dispute
Royal Family Meeting
Joaquin Phoenix Interview
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Queen supports Harry and Meghan but would've "preferred" they stay
Trump authorized Soleimani killing months before deadly strike
"Joker" nominated for 11 Oscars; 3 other films get 10 nods each
Cory Booker ends his presidential campaign
Oscar snubs: Big names shut out from nominations
Why the number of child deaths from flu is up so much this year
CEO blasts "narcissist in Washington" over Iran plane crash
Iran denies shooting at crowds protesting after plane was shot down
Puerto Ricans hoping Trump signs major disaster declaration
U.S.-Iran Tensions
Trump warns Iranian leaders not to kill demonstrators
Full coverage: Latest stories & updates
Schiff: Trump "fudging" intelligence to justify Soleimani strike
Defense chief "didn't see" specific evidence of Iranian threat to embassies
Senators say Congress to blame for not reining in use of military force
Crisis in the Middle East: Fears of War with Iran
What are Iran's nuclear & military capabilities?
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Jason Reynolds on encouraging kids to read
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue