Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rep. Jason Chaffetz won't seek re-election

Representative Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) announced on Facebook that he won't seek re-election in 2018. Real Clear Politics' Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN to discuss the news about the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.