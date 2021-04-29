Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jared Kushner travels to Iraq

President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was in Iraq Monday with Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Joseph Dunford. CBS News foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joins CBSN to break down what Kushner's role is in the Trump era.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.