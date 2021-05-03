Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jared Kushner denies collusion with Russians

Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, told Congressional investigators Monday that he didn't collude with Russia during the 2016 Trump campaign. CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports from Capitol Hill.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.