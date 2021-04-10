Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jared Fogle sentenced: Details from the hearing

A federal judge has sentenced former Subway pitchman to more than 15 years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to sex crimes. Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with details of the testimony that led up to the sentencing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.