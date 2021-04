Japanese PM to make historic visit to Pearl Harbor In Hawaii, President Obama is hosting a tribute that's 75 years in the making. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Monday. Many servicemen killed in the Pearl Harbor attack are buried there. Abe will be the first Japanese prime minister to make an official visit to the USS Arizona Memorial alongside a U.S. president. Chip Reid reports from Honolulu.