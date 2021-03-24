Live

Japan struggles in cleanup of Fukushima meltdown

The cost of cleaning up the mess caused by Japan’s nuclear disaster is adding up. And, as Seth Doane reports, Japan doesn’t have enough room to store the millions of tons of radioactive soil that has been scraped up.
