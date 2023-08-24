Japan starts releasing treated radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear disaster into Pacific Treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant is being released into the Pacific Ocean starting Thursday. Japan is asking its G7 allies to get behind the release – part of an ongoing cleanup at the plant more than a decade after one of the worst nuclear accidents in history. CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer hears from locals concerned about the release and from representatives of the company in charge of the cleanup who say it would be safe.