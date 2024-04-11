Watch CBS News

Japan's Kishida addresses Congress

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed a joint meeting of Congress Thursday to pledge Japan's ongoing commitment to U.S. efforts in Asia and the Indo-Pacific. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Nikole Killion break down Kishida's address.
