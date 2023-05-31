Japan prepares to release treated radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear disaster into sea A million tons of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant are to be released into the sea. Japan is asking its G7 allies to get behind the release – part of the ongoing cleanup at the plant more than a decade after one of the worst nuclear accidents in history. Elizabeth Palmer hears from locals concerned about the release, and representatives of the company in charge of the cleanup who say it would be safe.