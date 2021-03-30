Live

Japan awaits fate of two ISIS hostages

ISIS released a video on Tuesday demanding $200 million to save the lives of two Japanese hostages. The fate of the men is unknown after the terror group's ultimatum passed. Charlie D'Agata reports from London.
