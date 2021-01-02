January may be “one of the more deadly months” of pandemic, doctor warns More than 160,000 new coronavirus infections were detected in the U.S. Friday, pushing the total number of cases above 20,000,000. The death toll from the virus has reached 347,000. A new, highly contagious COVID-19 strain has been detected in the U.K. as countries around the world begin mass vaccine distribution campaigns. Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the pandemic.