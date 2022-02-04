Live

January jobs report better than expected

The January jobs report released Friday surpassed Wall Street projections, with 467,000 jobs added. Mike Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo, joins CBS News to break down the employment data and what it means for the U.S. economy.
