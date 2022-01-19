House January 6th committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and other Trump associates The House select committee investigating the January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed several of former President Trump's closest legal associates and allies. The panel is seeking documents and testimony from Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn for their roles in challenging the 2020 election results. CBS News senior investigative reporter Catherine Herridge joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the investigation.