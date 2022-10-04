Trial underway for Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy charges An FBI agent resumed his testimony today in the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes. He and several members of the group are facing charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks down the big revelations from the trial so far, as well as some new developments in the legal dispute over documents seized at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.