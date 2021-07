4 police officers deliver emotional testimony in January 6 hearing Four law enforcement officers testified before a House select committee on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The panel plans on further investigating what led to the deadly insurrection and the origins of what some lawmakers refer to as "the big lie." CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave and BuzzFeed News national political reporter Kadia Goba join CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more.