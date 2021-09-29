Emails show DHS was slow to tell Pentagon about Capitol riot Newly revealed emails from January 6 show the Department of Homeland Security did not give the Pentagon accurate information about the riot underway at the U.S. Capitol. Politico first reported that DHS claimed there were no major incidents of illegal activity more than 30 minutes after the first attackers breached Capitol barricades. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.