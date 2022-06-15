January 6 committee posts new footage of Capitol tour, prepares for next hearing The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot has posted new footage it says shows Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk giving a tour of the Capitol one day before the attack. The committee says a participant in that tour, who was seen photographing hallways and staircases, marched on the Capitol and threatened lawmakers the next day. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killions joins CBS News' Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano to discuss the video and what to expect at Thursday's hearing.