CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Multinational effort working to save kids with cancer in Ukraine
Argentina wins World Cup final against France in penalty shootout
Gonzales says it's a "dire situation" in El Paso as city preps for Title 42's end
Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of first wife and baby daughter
Manchin says "I have no intentions" of changing parties as of now
Former mafia boss "Cadillac Frank" Salemme dies in prison at 89
Cecily Strong leaves "Saturday Night Live" in her 11th season
Amar'e Stoudemire arrested after allegedly punching his teenage daughter
Big-money investors funding lawsuits in an industry with little oversight
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
January 6 committee to make final presentation
The January 6 committee is set to make its last presentation Monday as it prepares to release its final report on the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Criminal referrals will likely follow. Christina Ruffini reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On