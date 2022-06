Jan. 6 committee zeroes in on attorney John Eastman during third hearing The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol shifted its focus to conservative lawyer John Eastman during its third hearing. Aides to former Vice President Mike Pence told the committee Thursday that Eastman pressured Pence to reject certification of the 2020 election. William Banks, a professor of law Emeritus at Syracuse University College of Law, joined CBS News' Carter Evans to discuss.