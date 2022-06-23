January 6 hearing to focus on Trump's effort to sway Justice Department after 2020 election The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is holding its fifth public hearing today. Witnesses are expected to focus on how former President Trump tried to use the Justice Department to bolster his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett to discuss the relationship between the White House and the Justice Department and if anyone involved could face criminal charges.