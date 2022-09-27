Latest evidence expected in House January 6 committee hearing and trial of Oath Keepers The House January 6 committee has received new evidence to review as it prepares for Wednesday's hearing. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge talked with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what the Secret Service turned over and the footage we could possibly see. She also has the latest on the trial getting underway against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and several associates.