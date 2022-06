Jan. 6 committee wraps fourth day of public hearings, as Senate focuses on gun reform It was a busy day in Washington as a bipartisan group of senators announced a deal on new gun legislation. Meantime, the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its fourth public hearing. CBS News correspondents Nikole Killion, Scott MacFarlane and Robert Costa joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the day's political headlines.