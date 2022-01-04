A year after Capitol attack, former prosecutor talks about launching the investigation A year later, over 700 defendants have been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. Charges range from entering restricted Capitol grounds to conspiracy. CBS News senior investigative reporter Catherine Herridge got an exclusive interview with Michael Sherwin, who formerly served as the U.S. Attorney for D.C. and processed the cases in the days after the attack. Herridge joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the investigation.