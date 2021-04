Jane Pauley on becoming new "CBS Sunday Morning" host Veteran journalist Jane Pauley officially begins her new role as the host of "Sunday Morning" this weekend. She succeeds Charles Osgood, who retired from TV last month. With more than four decades of reporting, Pauley joined "Sunday Morning" as a contributor in 2014. Pauley joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new role and her upcoming interview with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.