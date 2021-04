Jane Lynch on "Angel from Hell," "Glee" and David Bowie After playing the beloved bully and everyone’s favorite high school administrator in “Glee,” Jane Lynch is trading her tracksuit for wings. The Emmy and Golden Globe winner recently made her return to TV in the CBS comedy, “Angel from Hell." She plays Amy, who claims to be a guardian angel sent to teach an uptight dermatologist how to loosen up. Lynch joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss her new role and career.