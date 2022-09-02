Watch CBS News

Jane Fonda diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has started chemotherapy, the 84-year-old actor announced Friday. She shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that she is hopeful despite the diagnosis.
