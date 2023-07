Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama's home threatened to blow up government facility, feds say Prosecutors say Taylor Taranto, who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and was arrested outside former President Barack Obama's Washington, D.C., home, also made threats against Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.