Jan. 6 riot-related sentencing day for ex-Marine and NYC cop: CBS News Flash Sept. 1, 2022 An ex-NYC cop and U.S. Marine is set for sentencing for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Webster could get the longest term yet stemming from the riot. Democrat Mary Peltola beat Sarah Palin in a special election for Alaska’s U.S. House seat. And Serena Williams won her second singles match at the U.S. Open.