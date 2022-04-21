Watch CBS News

Jan. 6 probe reveals tension between far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

The House Select Committee investigating January 6 is uncovering new information about the coordinated efforts between the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. A CBS News report explores the hostility between the leaders of the two far-right groups ahead of the Capitol riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined “Red and Blue” with more on the story he co-authored with chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.