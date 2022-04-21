Jan. 6 probe reveals tension between far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers The House Select Committee investigating January 6 is uncovering new information about the coordinated efforts between the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. A CBS News report explores the hostility between the leaders of the two far-right groups ahead of the Capitol riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined “Red and Blue” with more on the story he co-authored with chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa.