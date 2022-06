Jan. 6 panel focus: Trump, election lies, violence: CBS News Flash June 21, 2022 Today’s January 6 hearing intends to show evidence that former President Trump may have been warned that his election lies could result in violence. AAA predicts some 48 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the July 4th holiday. And the Nobel Peace Prize that a Russian journalist auctioned off to raise money for young Ukrainian refugees sold for a record-shattering $103.5 million.