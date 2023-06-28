Rudy Giuliani, Brad Raffensperger speak with Jan. 6 investigators Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke with federal prosecutors Wednesday as part of an investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The meeting likely focused on a 2021 phone call between Raffensperger and then-President Trump, where Trump was recorded telling Raffensperger to "find" the votes to reverse Joe Biden's win in Georgia. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Prime Time" to discuss the significance of the interview.