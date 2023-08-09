Watch CBS News

Jan. 6 committee member reflects on panel's work amid Trump indictments

Back in December 2022 during its final public hearing, the House Jan. 6 Committee unanimously issued four criminal referrals against Donald Trump. Less than one year later, the former president's legal situation looks drastically different. California Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who previously served on the House select committee, joins CBS News to look back at the group's work amid special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the attack.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.