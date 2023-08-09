Jan. 6 committee member reflects on panel's work amid Trump indictments Back in December 2022 during its final public hearing, the House Jan. 6 Committee unanimously issued four criminal referrals against Donald Trump. Less than one year later, the former president's legal situation looks drastically different. California Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who previously served on the House select committee, joins CBS News to look back at the group's work amid special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the attack.