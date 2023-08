Jan. 6 committee lead investigator discusses Trump indictment CBS News has identified five of the six alleged co-conspirators listed in Donald Trump's indictment. The first co-conspirator appears to be the former president's ex-attorney Rudy Giuliani, who called the indictment an attack on free speech in the hours after it was announced. Timothy Heaphy, chief investigative counsel for the House January 6 Committee, joined CBS News to explain the legal differences between speech and conduct.