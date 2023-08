Jan. 6 committee lead investigator examines Trump's Georgia indictment Former President Donald Trump now faces his fourth criminal indictment in less than five months. The Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury indicted Trump and 18 of his allies for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Timothy Heaphy, former lead investigator for the House Jan. 6 committee, joins "America Decides" to examine the charges Trump and his allies are facing.