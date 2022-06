Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump’s efforts to push the DOJ to overturn the 2020 election During its fifth public hearing, The Jan. 6 House select committee focused on former President Trump’s efforts to pressure the Justice Department to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Testimony revealed several Republican Congressman sought pardons after the Capitol attack. CBS News chief campaign and election correspondent Robert Costa joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.