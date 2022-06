Jan. 6 committee appears split over whether to recommend Trump indictment Following the second day of the House select committee's hearings on Jan. 6, Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel will not make any criminal referrals of former President Donald Trump or anyone else to the Justice Cepartment. CBS News legal contributor Keir Dougall joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to talk about the possible legal repercussions for Mr. Trump, his aides and his supporters.